Return of Boris Johnson as PM would be 'guaranteed disaster' says Tory minister
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson faces being 'booted out by Christmas' if he returns as Prime Minister
Daily Record
Key Tory figures fear the ex-Prime Minister's return would plunge the Conservative party into 'death spiral' but claim he appears..
-
Return of Boris Johnson would be ‘guaranteed disaster’ says Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker
Belfast Telegraph
-
Boris Johnson Returns To U.K. Amidst Rumors He Will Run For PM
Newsy
-
Gaining Bomentum: Five Cabinet Secretaries Back BoJo Returning as PM
Breitbart
-
Exit Liz Truss: Enter Lettuce – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Sunak, Mordaunt, Johnson? Contenders Who Could Replace Liz Truss
Newsy
Watch VideoLiz Truss' resignation as British prime minister on Thursday triggered another leadership race — the second in just..
-
Tory MPs split over the prospect of Boris Johnson’s return
FT.com
-
Now That Truss Has Gone, Only General Election Can Validly Deliver UK’s Next Leader – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
UK’s Turmoil And Its Reverberations – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Truss’s Apologies And U-Turns Will Not Save The UK – OpEd
Eurasia Review