Northern Ireland Open: Holder Allen & Zhou Yuelong level at 4-4 in Belfast final
Published
Holder Mark Allen wins the last three frames of the first session to draw level at 4-4 with Zhou Yuelong in the Northern Ireland Open final.Full Article
Published
Holder Mark Allen wins the last three frames of the first session to draw level at 4-4 with Zhou Yuelong in the Northern Ireland Open final.Full Article
Defending champion Mark Allen will play Zhou Yuelong in the Northern Ireland Open final after beating Neil Robertson 6-2.