A statement signed by environmental groups and supermarket giants including Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose and Tesco, calls for 'vision, clarity and detail' from the government as it prepares to roll out a major new land management scheme.Full Article
Shops, farmers and charities call for â€˜decisive actionâ€™ on agriculture payments
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Firms, farmers and charities call for â€˜decisive actionâ€™ on agriculture payments
Organisations from Tesco to WWF are urging the government to provide detail to farmers and land managers regarding the new..
Wales Online