The novelist appealed for help after losing the computer, which she feared may have fallen out of her bag as she made her way through Lerwick in wintry conditions on Monday.Full Article
Shetland author Ann Cleeves loses laptop containing next novel in Scots island snow
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Author’s laptop containing draft of novel found in snow
Crime writer Ann Cleeves, who lost a laptop containing the draft of her next novel in a blizzard in Shetland, said it has been..
Belfast Telegraph