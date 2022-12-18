The couple were named Strictly champions after receiving the most public votes during Saturday night's spectacular finale.Full Article
Strictly's Jowita Przystał pays tribute to Hamza Yassin after lifting glitterball trophy
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC Strictly Come Dancing fans defend winners Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal amid 'robbed' claims
Nottingham Post
The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter beat the other couples to lift the glitterball trophy on Saturday.