Shirley Ballas understood exactly what Helen Skelton was going for in her sexy final dance on the hit BBC showFull Article
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley spots message in Helen Skelton's 'revenge dance'
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Strictly's Helen Skelton 'sends message' as judge comments on her 'better off without me' gesture to camera
Shirley Ballas understood exactly what Helen Skelton was going for in her sexy final dance on the hit BBC show
Bristol Post