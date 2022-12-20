Princess Anne named 'hardest-working' Royal Family member
Stroud Life0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Princess Anne confirmed as hardest-working member of the Royal Family in 2022
Princess Anne has again been confirmed as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family.
BANG Showbiz
Princess Anne missed Christmas Day church service with Royal Family 'due to a cold'
The 72-year-old didn't join her brother King Charles and other senior royals, including the Prince of Wales, for the service held..
Daily Record