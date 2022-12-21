The Specials bassist, Horace Panter, has revealed the cause of the band's frontman, Terry Hall's death, in an emotive post on Facebook.Full Article
Terry Hall's cause of death announced by The Special's bandmate in emotional post
Tamworth Herald0 shares 8 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Specials Singer Terry Hall’s Cause of Death, Final Days Revealed By Bandmate: ‘The World Has Lost a Unique Voice’
Just says after the death of The Specials singer Terry Hall at age 63 after what the band described as a “brief illness,” the..
Upworthy