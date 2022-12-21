How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Avatar - Torrin G BHASVIC

Why is there another Avatar film coming out at Christmas? It’s been over a decade since the first and most of the people who saw it then are too old to want to watch a sequel and too young to have kids of their own. And yet four more films in the Avatar universe have received the greenlight and at least two have already been shot - Disney clearly see the potential in this franchise. That’s not really a surprise given that the first film made over $2,000,000,000 in 2009 and remained the highest grossing film until Avengers Endgame took it down in 2019. So, it must be good, right?