Funeral to take place of Irish soldier killed in Lebanon
Published
An Irish peacekeeping soldier who was killed in Lebanon will be buried with full military honours later.
Mourners at the funeral of an Irish peacekeeping soldier killed in Lebanon have heard he is a “national hero”.
Irish UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney was killed in an attack while travelling to Beirut on 14 December.