Fiji calls in military after close election is disputed
Published
Fijian police have said they are calling in the military to help maintain order following a close election last week that is now being disputed.Full Article
Published
Fijian police have said they are calling in the military to help maintain order following a close election last week that is now being disputed.Full Article
Fijian police on Thursday said they were calling in the military to help maintain security following a close election last week..
Fiji's long-time prime minister has said the military had been deployed to maintain "law and order", as the former coup leader..