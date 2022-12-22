Coroner issues e-scooter safety warning after death of girl, 14
Published
A coroner has issued a warning about e-scooter safety following the death of a 14-year-old girl.Full Article
Published
A coroner has issued a warning about e-scooter safety following the death of a 14-year-old girl.Full Article
The 14-year-old died after she rode alongside a bus on her e-scooter. She crashed and fell beneath the vehicle's wheels
Whether you're into extraterrestrial creature features, sharp social commentary slashers, or cannibal love stories, 2022 was a..