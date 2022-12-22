Cherif Traore accepts apology after being given rotten banana by team-mate
Published
Italy prop Cherif Traore has accepted an apology from Benetton team-mates after he was given a rotten banana during the club’s Secret Santa.Full Article
Published
Italy prop Cherif Traore has accepted an apology from Benetton team-mates after he was given a rotten banana during the club’s Secret Santa.Full Article
Italy prop Cherif Traore has revealed that he was given a rotten banana during Benetton’s Secret Santa in an incident that drew..