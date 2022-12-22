Number of flu patients in English hospitals ‘skyrockets’
Published
The number of patients in hospital with flu in England has “skyrocketed” while Strep A is driving “near record” demand for NHS 111 services, new data suggests.Full Article
Published
The number of patients in hospital with flu in England has “skyrocketed” while Strep A is driving “near record” demand for NHS 111 services, new data suggests.Full Article
The number of people in hospital with flu has shot up by two thirds in one week, NHS England data shows.