Sexual assault charges against musician Rex Orange County dropped
Sexual assault charges against the musician Rex Orange County have been dropped, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced.Full Article
Sexual assault charges against Alexander O’Connor, the musician who goes by Rex Orange County, have been dropped, shortly before..
He had faced six charges of sexually assaulting a woman
BBC Local News: Surrey -- The chart-topping British singer-songwriter had been due to stand trial in early January.