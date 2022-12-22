Fresh Royal Mail strikes on run-up to Christmas
Published
Royal Mail workers will stage fresh strikes in the days before Christmas in the increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.Full Article
Published
Royal Mail workers will stage fresh strikes in the days before Christmas in the increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.Full Article
Solihull business Katie Belle jewellery claim Royal Mail strikes have caused thousands of pounds worth of Christmas delivery chaos
The strikes will consist the 17th and 18th days of action in a bitter dispute - and look set to end any hopes of huge amounts of..