Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill – What it means and what comes next
Published
The Scottish Parliament has passed a law which reforms the gender recognition process in Scotland.Full Article
Published
The Scottish Parliament has passed a law which reforms the gender recognition process in Scotland.Full Article
The Scottish Parliament has passed the Gender Recognition Reform Bill by 86 votes to 39. The bill includes major reforms that make..
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says she will "never apologise for trying to spread equality". Her comments come ahead..