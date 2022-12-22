Cryptocurrency trading is "too dangerous" to remain outside mainstream financial regulation and could pose "a systemic problem" without action, the deputy governor of the Bank of England has warned.Full Article
FTX collapse shows crypto is 'too dangerous' not to regulate - Bank of England
