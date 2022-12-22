Nathan Ake hits winner to give Man City victory over Liverpool
Published
Nathan Ake headed the winner as Manchester City edged out rivals Liverpool 3-2 in a five-goal thriller to claim a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.Full Article
Published
Nathan Ake headed the winner as Manchester City edged out rivals Liverpool 3-2 in a five-goal thriller to claim a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.Full Article
Nathan Ake's header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in a dramatic win at the..
Nathan Ake's header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in a dramatic 3-2 win at the..