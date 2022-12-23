The Strictly pro was starring alongside Rosie Ramsay, Penny Lancaster and Natalie Cassidy.Full Article
BBC The Great British Sewing Bee viewers left red-faced over pre-watershed blunder
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Great British Sewing Bee star Natalie Cassidy's age, EastEnders 'co-star' husband and family tragedy
Natalie Cassidy, Rosie Ramsey, Johannes Radebe and Penny Lancaster will battle it out to win this year's Great British Sewing Bee..
Tamworth Herald