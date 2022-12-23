George Cohen dies aged 83 – what became of England’s 1966 World Cup winners?
Published
England World Cup winner George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.Full Article
Published
England World Cup winner George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.Full Article
George Cohen, who played every minute of England's victorious World Cup campaign in 1966, has died at the age of 83.
Cohen was part of the famous team that lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in 1966