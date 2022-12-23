King makes donation to support families in fuel poverty
Published
The King has begun his first Christmas holiday at Sandringham as monarch after making a donation to a charity providing relief to people in fuel poverty.Full Article
Charles and the Queen Consort will celebrate Christmas Day with members of their family at Sandringham
Charles and Camilla have arrived at Sandringham for Christmas