LadBaby have claimed their fifth Christmas number one with their reimagining of Band Aid's "Do They Know it's Christmas".Full Article
'Massive apology to The Beatles!' LadBaby make Christmas number one history
Profits from the new single will be split equally between food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.
