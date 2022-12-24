Scottish highlands set for white Christmas amid warnings for snow and ice
Published
The Scottish highlands can expect a white Christmas, though the conditions come with a warning for snow and ice, forecasters said.Full Article
Published
The Scottish highlands can expect a white Christmas, though the conditions come with a warning for snow and ice, forecasters said.Full Article
BBC Local News: Highlands and Islands -- A Met Office yellow alert for snow and ice has been put in place for Christmas Day and..