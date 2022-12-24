Tesco is shut on Christmas Day and will be adjusting its hours around Christmas - so check below to see the opening times so that you don't get caught out.Full Article
Tesco Christmas opening hours for 2022
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Opening hours for Asda, Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Lidl in NI for Christmas 2022
The festive season is upon us, which means different operating times for the likes of public transport, bars and of course,..
Belfast Telegraph
Supermarket opening times over Christmas and New Year: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi and more
A full list of supermarket opening hours over the Christmas period
Cornish Guardian