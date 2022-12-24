Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of the Boxing Day Premier League game between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of the Boxing Day Premier League game between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.Full Article
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte was "happy to see an exciting game, but wanted to win" after a 2-2 draw at Brentford.
The Tottenham Hotspur boss is speaking to the media following the draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Boxing Day