Leicester City v Newcastle United
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Preview followed by live coverage of Boxing Day's Premier League game between Leicester City and Newcastle United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Preview followed by live coverage of Boxing Day's Premier League game between Leicester City and Newcastle United.Full Article
Arsenal and Newcastle United are the only two Premier League clubs to lose just a single match so far this season but that is being..
Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media to preview the club's return to Premier League action against high-flying Newcastle United at..