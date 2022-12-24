A "serious medical incident" involving a child has taken place at a swimming pool at a Center Parcs resort.Full Article
'Serious medical incident' involving child at Center Parcs resort
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police attend ‘serious medical incident’ involving child at Center Parcs
Wales Online
The ambulance service is also at the scene
-
Four-year-old child dies at Longleat Center Parcs, police say
Hereford Times
-
Center Parcs horror as child pulled from water in 'serious medical incident'
Tamworth Herald
-
Medical incident involving child at Center Parcs
BBC News
-
Child in 'serious medical incident' at Center Parcs
Telegraph.co.uk
Advertisement
More coverage
Center Parcs 'serious medical incident' involving a child as police called
Police were called to Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a..
Nottingham Post
LIVE: Police rush to Longleat Center Parcs after 'serious medical incident' involving child
Police and ambulance are at the scene
Western Daily Press