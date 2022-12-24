Boy, four, dies after incident at Center Parcs resort
Staff members were reportedly in 'floods of tears' after lifeguards at the resort were unable to save the boy at around 11am today.
Boy, four, dies at Center Parcs resort
A four-year-old boy has died after an incident at a Center Parcs resort.
