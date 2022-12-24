Footage of the Prime Minister serving food at the London shelter has emerged and captured the 'excruciating exchange'.Full Article
Rishi Sunak under fire after asking homeless man if he 'works in business'
UK's Sunak asks homeless man if works in business
Rumble
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism on Saturday (December 24) for seeming out of touch with ordinary people when he..
PM criticised for 'excruciating' exchange with homeless man during shelter visit
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has branded Rishi Sunak's visit to a shelter "excruciating" after he asked a homeless man if..
Sky News
Rishi Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
Rishi Sunak has come under fire for what critics called an “excruciating” exchange with a homeless man.
Belfast Telegraph