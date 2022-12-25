ITV viewers emotional over 'touching' tribute to late Queen during Christmas carol service
Published
Royal Carols: Together at Christmas included a special service and tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.Full Article
Published
Royal Carols: Together at Christmas included a special service and tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.Full Article
Britain's Princess of Wales paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a carol service in Westminster Abbey, saying the royal..
The Princess of Wales has dedicated a Christmas carol service to the late Queen, paying tribute to her "incredible legacy" which..
The Princess of Wales has dedicated a Christmas carol service to the late Queen, paying tribute to her “incredible legacy”..