A second Mrs Brown's Boys 2022 special will be aired on New Year's Day at 10pm, called "Mammy's Hair Loom".Full Article
Mrs Brown's Boys new episodes planned in 2023 after Christmas special
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special review: I tried to like it but it’s still worse than cranberry sauce and Whamageddon
Over the past few years, a new Christmas ritual has entered my life. I find it easily the most irksome of them all, far..
Belfast Telegraph