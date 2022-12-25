Royal family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham church
The King has attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of his mother, the Queen.Full Article
Members of the Royal Family attended a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham earlier.
King Charles, The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales along with other members of the Royal family depart St. Mary..