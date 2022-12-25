'Armed police' incident at Dawlish Warren holiday park after 'significant disorder' - updates
Published
Police have confirmed there has been an incident at Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren.Full Article
Published
Police have confirmed there has been an incident at Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren.Full Article
It is understood families have had to leave amid reports of 'mass fighting'
Police have confirmed that there was significant disorder at the Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren during the early..