King Charles spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm”.Full Article
King Charles’ Christmas broadcast in full as he sends message to struggling families
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Public reacts to King Charles III's first ever Christmas speech
Hull Daily Mail
Charles spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families..