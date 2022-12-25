Wolves sign Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid
Published
Wolves have signed Brazil international Matheus Cunha on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club have announced.Full Article
Published
Wolves have signed Brazil international Matheus Cunha on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club have announced.Full Article
Latest Wolves news from BirminghamLive includes Matheus Cunha's parting words to Atletico Madrid
Wolves are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha.