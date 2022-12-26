Chief data scientist says the reporting of data is 'no longer necessary' because the country is living with the disease.Full Article
Covid-19 modelling data will cease to be published by UK health agency
Goodbye R number: UK to stop publishing COVID modelling data
Sky News
After almost three years, the UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing COVID modelling data next month.
