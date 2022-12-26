South Korea fires warning shots after North’s drones cross border
South Korea’s military fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South’s airspace on Monday, officials in Seoul said.Full Article
A South Korean soldier uses an anti-drone gun during an anti-terror drill in August 2022. Kim Jae-Hwan/Getty Images North Korean..
South Korea has scrambled its air force and fired warning shots after five North Korean drones crossed over into its territory.