CrossCountry workers to stage 24-hour strike as rail disruption continues
Published
Workers at a rail operator will stage a 24-hour strike from Boxing Day evening, continuing the wave of industrial unrest sweeping across the country.Full Article
Published
Workers at a rail operator will stage a 24-hour strike from Boxing Day evening, continuing the wave of industrial unrest sweeping across the country.Full Article
Commuters across the UK will face even more disruption in the run-up to Christmas, after the RMT union announced more strike..