The GMB union says that more than 11,000 ambulance workers will strike in England and WalesFull Article
Thousands of ambulance workers stage latest strike over pay
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ambulance workers announce more strike dates in Wales
Wales Online
Staff have already been on strike for three days this week after rejecting the latest pay offer
-
News24.com | UK healthcare strikes to intensify as junior doctors vote to walk out
News24
-
Ambulance strikes continue as junior doctor ballot to be announced
The Argus
-
Ambulance strike: Wales workers' new walkout over pay and conditions
BBC News
-
Yorkshire Ambulance Service warns of 999 delays as staff strike
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Nurses and ambulance workers stage biggest ever NHS strike
ODN
Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance workers in England have walked out over an ongoing dispute between the unions and the..
Half a Million Workers Participate in Massive Strikes Across the UK
Wibbitz Top Stories