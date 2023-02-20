Harry and Meghan Markle have become the latest inspiration for an episode of the US cartoon South Park, which features a copy of a book entitled Waaagh.Full Article
Meghan Markle's 'wrong response' to South Park skit could 'impact' Sussex brand
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle could 'impact Sussex brand' with the 'wrong reaction' to South Park skit
The skit was clearly a dig at Harry and Meghan, as the description for last week's programme references a "prince and his wife" try..
Daily Record