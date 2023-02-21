Coronation Street's Michelle Keegan cast in new Netflix thriller
Published
Former ITV Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan will star in Harlan Coben's new Netflix thriller series Fool Me Once.Full Article
Published
Former ITV Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan will star in Harlan Coben's new Netflix thriller series Fool Me Once.Full Article
The former Coronation Street star shared the announcement with her 6.4 million Instagram followers
Author Harlan Coben is back at Netflix with his fifth novel adaptation, as the streamer takes on “Fool Me Once” with a limited..