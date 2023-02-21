Stacey Solomon gave birth to baby Belle earlier this month and has been updating her 5.Full Article
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has 'a little cry' as baby Belle reaches big milestone
Essex Chronicle0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Stacey Solomon pleads for 'help' before rarely-seen dad comes to rescue
The ITV Loose Women and BBC Sort Your Life Out star called upon her dad Dave as she struggled with getting baby Belle to sit still..
Tamworth Herald
Stacey Solomon admits she's not washed her hair since giving birth in candid Instagram chat
The Loose Women star gave birth to baby daughter Belle two weeks ago
Essex Chronicle