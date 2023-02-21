Madeleine McCann went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz back in 2007.Full Article
Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann shares new 'proof'
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann shares new 'proof' she is missing girl
Julia Wandelt has 800,000 followers on the account @iammadelinemccann
Bristol Post
Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann shares picture 'proof' of theory
Julia Wandelt shared new side by side images of herself and Madeleine's mother Kate McCann.
Daily Record