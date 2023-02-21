Katie Price's son mocked by Met Police officers in WhatsApp group
Published
A former Metropolitan Police officer made derogatory comments about Katie Price’s son in a WhatsApp group, a misconduct hearing has heard.Full Article
Published
A former Metropolitan Police officer made derogatory comments about Katie Price’s son in a WhatsApp group, a misconduct hearing has heard.Full Article
Katie Price says she feels "heartbroken" after Met Police officers allegedly sent "derogatory" messages about her son Harvey - who..