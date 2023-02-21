Wales' Six Nations match against England on Saturday will go ahead after potential strike action from Welsh players over a contract dispute was averted.Full Article
Wales v England Six Nations match will go ahead as Welsh players reach strike deal
After talk of a Wales player strike cancelling the fixture, the Six Nations match will go ahead in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.
Wales could get their Six Nations back on track with a win against England