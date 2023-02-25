For some it was a worrying time, for others it unleashed a wave of humour online with comments such as 'my parrot fell off his perch' and 'Crikey, not even an earthquake wants to come to Newport now'Full Article
How Wales reacted to earthquake that 'shook whole houses' and 'went off like a bomb'
