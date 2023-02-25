Coventry City v Sunderland
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Coventry City and Sunderland.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Coventry City and Sunderland.Full Article
With Sunderland and Coventry City both fighting for one of the elusive play-off places in the Championship, tempers, smoke bombs,..
Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres get the goals as Coventry City beat former Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray's Sunderland.