World Indoor Tour Final: Laura Muir wins the women's 1,000m
Watch Laura Muir cruise to victory in the women's 1,000m at the World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham.Full Article
Great Britain's Laura Muir wins gold in the Women's 1500m final with a time of 4:03.40 at the European Indoor Athletics..
