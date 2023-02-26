Britain is "on the cusp of a deal" to resolve the long-running dispute over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said.Full Article
UK on 'cusp of deal' over Northern Ireland post-Brexit trade rules, says Raab
